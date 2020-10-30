IHSA: High school basketball moving forward despite governor’s plan to play in spring

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The IHSA plans to move forward with the basketball season as scheduled, despite the governor saying Thursday it would be moved to spring.

On Thursday, Gov. Pritzker said high school basketball will be pushed to spring, but now the IHSA says that’s not happening.

The IHSA’s executive director told the Daily Southtown that moving to the spring will cause a conflict for a lot of multi-sport athletes.

Practices are scheduled to begin Nov. 16.

Meanwhile, Chicago Public Schools said they’ll follow the governor’s order and basketball and wrestling will be postponed to the spring.