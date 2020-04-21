IHSA Board cancels spring sport state tournaments

The Illinois High School Association Board on Tuesday cancelled Spring State Tournaments, four days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the closure of “in-person learning in schools” for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

While the IHSA has cancelled the State Tournaments, Illinois schools, districts and conferences have the authority to cancel the season, leaving open the possibility for game competition to resume if and when the state deems it safe.

The IHSA Board also suspended Summer Contact Days for the time being.

Following Friday’s school closure announcement, the IHSA posted a statement saying, “As we previously indicated, the cessation of in-person learning will make it difficult for the IHSA to conduct spring state tournaments this year.“

Spring sports include baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, boys tennis, boys volleyball and girls soccer.