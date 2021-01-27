IHSA announces sports schedule for remainder of school year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – After high school sports recently got the green light to return under Tier 1 and Tier mitigation phases, the IHSA has released the official sports schedule for the rest of the school year.

The IHSA Board of Directors met for a special board meeting on Tuesday, where they approved the updated schedule and other guidance.

With the exception of football, which requires individuals to participate in practice on 12 different days, all sports will be required to hold practice on seven different days prior to holding a contest.

If student-athletes transition from basketball or boys swimming & diving into football, they will need to participate in practice on 10 different days prior to their first contest. Winter sport contests could begin as early as Wednesday, dependent on when a school’s region and when practices began.

It’s unknown if any schools across the state prepared to hold winter sports contests tonight or not.

IHSA guidelines require all student-athletes to participate in masks, with the exception of swimming and diving, gymnasts on an apparatus and outdoor events where social distancing can occur, and for all game personnel not participating in the contest to also wear masks and adhere to social distancing.

In October, the IHSA board ruled that students who play sports (football, boys soccer, girls volleyball) that were displaced from their traditional season could participate on high school and non-school teams simultaneously.

The board affirmed this position in Wednesday’s meeting with additional sports moving out of their traditional seasons, and also ruled that girls and boys basketball players will need to cease non-school team participation within seven days of their first high school game.

All sports that are out-of-season can conduct contact days through June 4. Contact days are limited to three days per week per sport with a maximum of six hours of contact per week with no interscholastic competition.

The Pritzker administration has been subject to scrutiny from parents, students and coaches due to neighboring states allowing more sports to play in the fall. Students argued they lost out on athletic scholarships due to colleges not being able to scout them.

The following table below shows when practices can start and when the sport will end.

Sport IDPH Risk Practices Start Practice Dates

Before Games State Series End Date Boys/Girls Basketball Higher ASAP 7 dates No State Series March 13 Boys Swimming & Diving Lower ASAP 7 dates No State Series March 13 Dance Lower ASAP 7 dates Virtual (2/27 & 3/6) March 13 Cheerleading Lower ASAP 7 dates Virtual (3/6 & 3/12) March 13 Boys/Girls Bowling Lower ASAP 7 dates No State Series March 13 Girls Gymnastics Lower ASAP 7 dates No State Series March 13 Badminton Lower ASAP 7 dates TBD April 3 Boys Soccer Moderate March 1 7 dates No State Series April 17 Football Higher March 3 1st Game March 19 No State Series April 24 Girls Volleyball Moderate March 8 7 dates No State Series April 24 Boys Gymnastics Lower March 15 7 dates TBD May 22 Boys/Girls Water Polo Moderate March 15 7 dates TBD May 29 Baseball Lower April 5 7 dates TBD June 19 Boys/Girls Lacrosse Higher April 5 7 dates TBD June 19 Girls Soccer Moderate April 5 7 dates TBD June 19 Softball Lower April 5 7 dates TBD June 19 Boys Tennis Lower April 5 7 dates TBD June 19 Boys/Girls Track & Field Lower April 5 7 dates TBD June 19 Boys Volleyball Moderate April 5 7 dates TBD June 19 Wrestling Higher April 19 7 dates No State Series June 12