IHSA announces sports schedule for remainder of school year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – After high school sports recently got the green light to return under Tier 1 and Tier mitigation phases, the IHSA has released the official sports schedule for the rest of the school year.

The IHSA Board of Directors met for a special board meeting on Tuesday, where they approved the updated schedule and other guidance.

With the exception of football, which requires individuals to participate in practice on 12 different days, all sports will be required to hold practice on seven different days prior to holding a contest.

If student-athletes transition from basketball or boys swimming & diving into football, they will need to participate in practice on 10 different days prior to their first contest. Winter sport contests could begin as early as Wednesday, dependent on when a school’s region and when practices began.

It’s unknown if any schools across the state prepared to hold winter sports contests tonight or not.

IHSA guidelines require all student-athletes to participate in masks, with the exception of swimming and diving, gymnasts on an apparatus and outdoor events where social distancing can occur, and for all game personnel not participating in the contest to also wear masks and adhere to social distancing.

In October, the IHSA board ruled that students who play sports (football, boys soccer, girls volleyball) that were displaced from their traditional season could participate on high school and non-school teams simultaneously.

The board affirmed this position in Wednesday’s meeting with additional sports moving out of their traditional seasons, and also ruled that girls and boys basketball players will need to cease non-school team participation within seven days of their first high school game.

All sports that are out-of-season can conduct contact days through June 4. Contact days are limited to three days per week per sport with a maximum of six hours of contact per week with no interscholastic competition.

The Pritzker administration has been subject to scrutiny from parents, students and coaches due to neighboring states allowing more sports to play in the fall. Students argued they lost out on athletic scholarships due to colleges not being able to scout them.

The following table below shows when practices can start and when the sport will end.

SportIDPH RiskPractices StartPractice Dates
Before Games		State SeriesEnd Date
Boys/Girls BasketballHigherASAP7 datesNo State SeriesMarch 13
Boys Swimming & DivingLowerASAP7 datesNo State SeriesMarch 13
DanceLowerASAP7 datesVirtual (2/27 & 3/6)March 13
CheerleadingLowerASAP7 datesVirtual (3/6 & 3/12)March 13
Boys/Girls BowlingLowerASAP7 datesNo State SeriesMarch 13
Girls GymnasticsLowerASAP7 datesNo State SeriesMarch 13
BadmintonLowerASAP7 datesTBDApril 3
Boys SoccerModerateMarch 17 datesNo State SeriesApril 17
FootballHigherMarch 31st Game March 19No State SeriesApril 24
Girls VolleyballModerateMarch 87 datesNo State SeriesApril 24
Boys GymnasticsLowerMarch 157 datesTBDMay 22
Boys/Girls Water PoloModerateMarch 157 datesTBDMay 29
BaseballLowerApril 57 datesTBDJune 19
Boys/Girls LacrosseHigherApril 57 datesTBDJune 19
Girls SoccerModerateApril 57 datesTBDJune 19
SoftballLowerApril 57 datesTBDJune 19
Boys TennisLowerApril 57 datesTBDJune 19
Boys/Girls Track & FieldLowerApril 57 datesTBDJune 19
Boys VolleyballModerateApril 57 datesTBDJune 19
WrestlingHigherApril 197 datesNo State SeriesJune 12

