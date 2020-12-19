If families can’t attend, Brian Kelly says Notre Dame could not take part in the College Football Playoff

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on during the first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium on November 27, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE – Whether or not they make the College Football Playoff will be decided on Saturday when they take part in their first ACC Championship game in school history.

Yet Brian Kelly might not have much interest in it should some of the biggest fans of Notre Dame football and their players won’t get the chance to see them.

With the news this week that the Rose Bowl would remain a semifinal game and be played in Pasadena, where no fans could watch the game, the head coach hinted that the Irish could decide not to participate should that not change.

“I’m not sure we’ll play in the playoffs if the parents can’t be there,” Kelly said in a news conference before Notre Dame’s ACC title game with Clemson Saturday in Charlotte. “Why would we play if you can’t have families at the game? If you can’t have families at bowl games, why would you go to a game where your families can’t be part of it? What’s the sense of playing a game in an area of the country where nobody can be part of it?”

Whether the school would follow through on that is to be seen and they’d only be in for sure if they could beat the Tigers for a second time on Saturday. Notre Dame is trying to win their first national championship since 1988, a 32-year drought that is something Kelly has been trying to end since he arrived in South Bend in 2010.

During his news conference, he suggested that Rose Bowl could be moved out of Pasadena for one year to allow for some people to attend.

“It’s not the bowl game’s fault. I get it, we’re in a pandemic and there are restrictions and all that,” said Kelly. “But we have to think about the student athletes in this situation and not having a chance to share this with their families after being a way and sacrificing so much, you could see why they wouldn’t want to play.”