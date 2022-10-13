CHICAGO – This is one of just two occasions in which the Bears will these specific changes to their gameday uniforms in 2022.

A New Look: The Bears today revealed their alternate orange helmets for the 2022 season. They’ll wear them for 2 games:

Oct. 13 – vs Commanders

Oct. 30 – at Cowboys

The Bears will wear their orange jerseys for both games as well.

While the orange helmets are a first for the franchise in its century of playing professional football, the orange uniforms have been worn by the team in the past.

Back in the 1930s, they had orange jerseys for a few seasons, but most people remember them more recently when it was reintroduced as an alternate uniform back in 2004. Once again, the Bears will wear them with the orange helmets when they face the Commanders at Soldier Field on Thursday evening.

So how have the Bears fared when they’ve worn the orange jerseys?

Since they were brought back for a Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys in 2004, the Bears are 6-8 when wearing orange as their jersey color. That includes a 21-7 loss at the old Texas Stadium on that day to Dallas.

Most of the time the Bears wear the orange jerseys at Soldier Field, doing so in 12 of the 14 previous contests.

The only other time outside of the 2014 Thanksgiving Day game that the Bears have worn orange on the road in this era was October 14, 2018, when they lost in overtime to the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Bears’ last win in the orange jerseys came later in that 2018 on November 18th at Soldier Field, when the Bears beat the Vikings 25-20 on Sunday Night Football en route to an NFC North championship.

Things haven’t gone as well lately for the Bears when wearing the orange jerseys as they’ve lost their last four with those alternate uniforms. That includes a 33-22 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals on December 5, 2021, the last time they sported the orange.

Here’s the full list of the results the Bears have playing with the orange jerseys since 2004.

11/25/04 – at Cowboys – Loss 21-7

11/13/05 – vs 49ers – Win 17-9

10/29/06 – vs 49ers – Win 41-10

10/28/07 – vs Lions – Loss 16-7

10/19/08 – vs Vikings – Win 48-41

11/1/09 – vs Browns – Win 30-6

9/25/11 – vs Packers – Loss 27-17

11/13/11 – vs Lions – Win 37-13

10/14/18 – at Dolphins – Loss 31-28 (OT)

11/18/18 – vs Vikings – Win 25-20

10/27/19 – vs Chargers – Loss 17-16

10/4/20 – vs Colts – Loss 19-11

11/16/20 – vs Vikings – Loss 19-13

12/5/21 – vs Cardinals – Loss 33-22