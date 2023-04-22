CHICAGO – As May approaches, Chicago’s two professional soccer teams are well into the start of their 2023 seasons.

It’s one of change in a few ways for the Chicago Red Stars, who are taking the pitch for their fourth match of the season against OL Reign in Seattle on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. central time.

After dropping their opening two matches of the season, first on the road at San Diego Wave FC and then at home to the Houston Dash on April 1, the club broke through for a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Current last Saturday.

One of the major storylines early, however, has been a major injury to one of their top players – forward Mallory Swanson. The two-time NWSL MVP finalist tore the patella tendon in her left knee with the United States women’s national team against Ireland on April 9 in Austin and has already undergone surgery to repair it.

She’s expected to miss a significant amount of time with the Red Stars and perhaps this summer’s Women’s World Cup.

Larry Hawley has more on how the team is trying to help her during her rehabilitation from the knee injury in the video above.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire FC is preparing for their eighth match of the 2023 season as they take on Atlanta United FC at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The club has had its ups and downs so far in the campaign, going 2-1-4 in their matches, including a 2-2 draw with reigning Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia at Soldier Field on April 16.

While remaining undefeated on the season at home, there was some disappointment for the team in the last result after dropping a two-goal lead to settle with just a point.

At the moment, the Fire are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings with ten points.