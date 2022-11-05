HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have won the World Series.

The Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, in game six of the 2022 World Series to take home their second world championship in the last six years.

The major drivers behind The Astros decisive game six win were starting pitcher Framber Valdez and all-star slugger Yordan Alvarez.

Valdez pitched 6 innings of one-run ball with 9 strikeouts and 2 walks on the night, while Alvarez went 1-4 at the plate with a no doubt, 3-run home run in the bottom of the sixth that ended up being the deciding hit on the night for Houston.

The World Series title comes amid a historic stretch of baseball being played by the Astros, as they have gone to six straight American League Championship Series — an American League record — and won 100-plus games in four out of the last five years, which is an MLB first.

Before clinching the 2022 World Series, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker held the record for most wins by an MLB manager without a World Series title at 2,093 wins.

Baker previously won pennants with the San Francisco Giants in 2002, who lost in seven games to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the World Series, and last year with the 2021 Houston Astros, who lost in the World Series to the Atlanta Braves in six games.

Houston will get a chance to build on their historic run next year when they kick off the 2023 MLB regular season at home against the Chicago White Sox on Mar. 30.