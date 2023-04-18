BUFFALO — Three-and-a-half months after having his life saved on the field in Cincinnati, Damar Hamlin is getting a chance to return to football.

On Tuesday morning, Bills general manager Brandon Beane confirmed that the defensive back has been cleared by doctors to resume full football activities. This comes as Buffalo along with other teams around the NFL are starting up their offseasons workouts ahead of the 2023 season.

“He’s seen three additional specialists, most recently on Friday, and they’re all in agreement. It’s not 2-to-1 or 3-to-1 or anything like that,” said Beane. “They’re all in lockstep of what this was and that he’s is cleared to resume full activities just like anyone else who was coming back from an injury or whatever.

“He’s fully cleared, he’s here, and he’s in a great headspace to come back and make his return.”

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Bengals on January 2 in Cincinnati. He was given life-saving CPR on the field and immediately transferred to the University of Cincinnati Hospital before starting his recovery in Buffalo later that month.

Since then, Hamlin has made a strong recovery from the cardiac arrest, even appearing at a Bills’ playoff game and Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. He’s now getting ready to take the field for his third NFL season with Buffalo, who took him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh.

Hamlin’s last full game came against the Bears on Christmas Eve at Soldier Field, making six tackles including a career-high two for loss in a 35-13 Bills’ victory.