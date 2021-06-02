Heartbreaking ending continues a rough stretch for the Chicago Sky to start their 2021 season

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 1: Azura Stevens #30 of the Chicago Sky shoots the ball against the Phoenix Mercury on June 1, 2021 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One could say it was the most anticipated season in the history of the franchise with a veteran group of players who added WNBA icon Candace Parker to the lineup.

But after a pair of victories to start the 2021 campaign, the Chicago Sky have dealt with injuries along with some late heartbreak in a losing streak that’s gone from May into June.

Tuesday night was the most hearbreaking as the team was defeated by the Mercury on Kia Nurse’s three-pointer just half short of half court at the buzzer.

The 84-83 defeat is the fifth-straight for the team, with four of those losses coming on their home floor. The string of tough losses came as the team has been without Allie Quigley the entire season so far due to a hamstring injury while Candace Parker has missed all but the opener with an ankle injury.

Stefanie Dolson has also only played in the opener as she helped the United States’ 3-on-3 women’s basketball team qualify for this year’s summer Olympic games in Tokyo.

Still, the Sky were in a position to win on Tuesday night with Diamond DeShields (26 points) and Courtney Vandersloot (17 points, 10 assists) helping the team rally from a ten-point halftime deficit to grab a six-point lead with over a minute to go.

But the group couldn’t finish it out as they were outscored 8-1 to finish the game, which led to a fifth-straight defeat.

Now the team heads west for a rematch with the Mercury on Wednesday in Phoenix followed by a game against the Sparks on Saturday – whom they dropped a pair of games to last week.

Despite the recent stretch and the amount of injuries on the team, DeShields says the team is keeping the faith as the team continues on with the early part of their season.

“We’re dealing with a lot right now as a team,” said DeShields. “Even though the game ended the way that it ended, I still feel good about where we’re at, considering. Were learning each other, still, we’re making adjustments literally every day.”

They’ve had to early in 2021 in a difficult start to a much anticipated season.