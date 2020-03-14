HAWL IN: The picture that says it all in a bizarre time for sports

Hinsdale South senior basketball player Billy Durkin sits at half court in full uniform at Hinsdale South High School’s gym in Darien after the IHSA season was canceled on March 13th. (Courtesy: HInsdale South HIgh School Basketball)

DARIEN – In a time where there are very few sports, sometimes fewer words are best to tell the story of the current situation.

In this case, it’s no words at all. Just a picture.

Idk why I torture myself with this.. but watching the NFHS feed and seeing captain Billy Durkin in full uniform just sit at center court as his career is over really hits you hard. @kevin_schmit @michaelsobrien @doberhelman1 @joehoopsreport pic.twitter.com/Vk09rgZQmX — Hornet Basketball (@HinsdaleSouthBB) March 13, 2020

It appeared on my Twitter timeline because it was retweeted by someone else I knew. The picture was taken off a video feed from the Hinsdale South High School gym.

A closer look shows a player, sitting in his full uniform right at center court, starting at the other end of the court. No one else is in the gym, only him, with a gym bag sitting to his right.

So who is this person? The caption gives it away

"Watching the NFHS feed and seeing captain Billy Durkin in full uniform just sit at center court as his career is over really hits you hard," said @HornetsBasketball of this photo.

So who is Billy Durkin? Why is he sitting at center court?

He’s an athlete who is in the same situation as so many around the country, from high school to college, who watched their career’s come to an end in a 48-hour flurry of activity that’s changed the landscape of sports.

Hornet Nation check out this picture. Here is Billy & Aaron as FRESHMAN when they were called up to varsity as regional champs… now they’re SENIORS and regional champs again!! @HinsdaleSouthAD @HSHS_Chavarria @kevin_schmit @doberhelman1 @HinsdaleSouthHS pic.twitter.com/vR3CnUPKDS — Hornet Basketball (@HinsdaleSouthBB) March 7, 2020

Per assistant coach John Holakovsky, Durkin was the leading scorer for Hinsdale South, helped the team to a 30-3 record and a regional championship in his senior season. He’s headed to Lewis University to play next year, but this winter he was helping the Hornets towards a possible Sectional, Supersectional, and maybe even a state championship.

All would have been firsts for the school.

Then coronavirus/COVID-19 made its impact on the contest, as it has all across the world. Naturally, and rightly, sports took a backseat.

Tonight’s basketball game vs Benet has been postponed. More information will be announced soon. — Hornet Basketball (@HinsdaleSouthBB) March 11, 2020

On the day of the Sectional semifinal against Benet Academy on Wednesday against Benet, the game was postponed since there was concern a student was exposed to the virus.

We have learned that the test conducted on the student from @HinsdaleSouthHS who may have been exposed to COVID-19 came back negative. As a result, classes at @ThisIsHCHS, @HinsdaleSouthHS and @D86Transition will be back in session on 3/13. Learn more at https://t.co/v0XYeJBFhR — HinsdaleD86 (@HinsdaleD86) March 12, 2020

When it came back negative, it was rescheduled for Thursday night.

The Hornets Sectional Semi-final vs Benet tip-off is tonight in our main gym at 7:00pm. Per IHSA and DuPage County Health Department, the game is not open to the public. HORNET NATION can watch the game via livestream on NFHS Network @HinsdaleSouthBB Let's Go Hornets! 🐝💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/VaiSHY55tA — HSHS Activities (@HSHS_Activities) March 12, 2020

Per IHSA guidelines, only a limited amount of people were allowed in to watch the game, but at least it would go on. Durkin’s hopes along with his team were still alive.

That is until about 40 minutes before the contest was to begin.

IHSA has notified Hinsdale South that the basketball season is over. All games, including tonight canceled. — Kevin Schmit (@kevin_schmit) March 12, 2020

Shortly before the contest began, with both teams in attendance, the IHSA officially canceled the rest of the season, following the precedent set by the NCAA only hours before with the NCAA Tournament.

30-3 regional champions, conference champions, best season in school history. The group of kids totally bought in. This is a hard way to go out. What a team. More to come on this team.. #SouthPride pic.twitter.com/IMIo7stMIt — Hornet Basketball (@HinsdaleSouthBB) March 12, 2020

It was a crushing blow to players like Durkin, his brother Bobby, who is a sophomore for the Hornets, and everyone else who created a historic season for the program. Their 30 wins were eight more than the previous high, with more chances to add to that ahead.

But it didn’t happen. A national crisis took priority and led to this moment on Friday.

Sitting alone a halfcourt with just his thoughts of what’s just happened, Durkin’s picture at this moment represents thousands of athletes across the country. So quickly opportunity was taken away, sometimes with only minutes or an hour notice, as it was for Hinsdale South.

A chance for memories and history was finished, and so was a career full of memories that’s missing a conclusion.

Durkin’s the one in this particular photo, but it could represent any high school boy or girl, a college athlete in basketball, softball, or volleyball. There are things more important in our world than athletics, but don’t tell that to someone who just had it taken away.

Eventually, Durkin was joined by his teammates.

Then the rest of the team comes out and joins him to be on the floor together again. You can see kids taking pictures of the newly painted ‘20 on the wall that signals conference champs. pic.twitter.com/TDrXCUIeCS — Hornet Basketball (@HinsdaleSouthBB) March 13, 2020

It may not be the priority of society in the middle of the pandemic, but without it, there’s an empty feeling. Just like a player sitting alone in a gym, dressed with nowhere to go.

The pain is palpable for so many in sports during this unprecedented time. This picture expresses that more than words ever could.