HAWL IN: The past, mostly, is what Chicago sports fans continue to have during the pandemic pause

CHICAGO – When and if a major sports league will start remains on of 2020’s biggest debate topics for sports fans across the country.

COVID-19 has stopped the NBA, NHL, WNBA, and MLB seasons in their tracks, with college athletics, essentially ended starting on March 12th. Most high schools lost their winter sports championships and all of their spring sports, too.

Last week, the American Hockey League officially canceled the end of their season, leaving the Chicago Wolves and Rockford Icehogs out of luck. At least when the United States Hockey League ‘s season was called off, Chicago got a partial championship out of it.

Back in April, when the USHL season was abandoned, the Chicago Steel were named the league’s Anderson Cup champions after an incredible regular season 2019-2020 season. It’s the first time in team history that they’ve won the honor, which is awarded to the team that has the best regular season record.

They set the team record for wins (41) and points (83) in a season, and would have been favorites to win the team’s second Clark Cup, which is awarded to the winner of the playoffs.

Other than that, an appropriate hashtag for all Chicago sports fans has simply been #TBT.

But mostly this time of pause in sports for the pandemic has been a look to the past for sports entertainment. “The Last Dance” series produced by ESPN on the 1990s Bulls’ dynasty has drawn eyes to the television while stirring debate over a team that last took the floor 22 years ago.

The Cubs’ Game 7 victory over the Indians in 2016 was replayed on Sunday afternoon, and has already been put back on television a number of times since March. NBC Sports Chicago has frequently run Bulls’ games from they dynasty years along with contests from the White Sox 2005 World Series run.

I’ve been apart of this as well, doing a few “Larry’s Lookback” segments on some of the greatest moments in Chicago history. This past Tuesday it was the 50th anniversary of Ernie Banks’ 500th homer.

So is it good or bad to be forced to look back so much?

For a positive, it’s great for a new generation of fans to learn about just how big of a phenomenon those Bulls were in the 1990s. So many are getting to learn about who made up those dynasty teams outside of what they’ve seen on highlights.

Yet at the same time, a key part of life is not living in the past, so there is lament at the new sports memories that haven’t been made since March 11th.

At least some sports, including the KBO, German Bundesliga soccer, NASCAR, and golf’s Taylor Made Driving Relief Skins game, have gotten back underway. They don’t look quite the same, but at least they’re playing.

Who else will be able to do so safely remains up to debate and still a lot of unknown. So for now, the past will be present for the time being.