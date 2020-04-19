HAWL IN: ‘The Last Dance’ and growing up with the Bulls

CHICAGO – JUNE 16: (l to r) Toni Kukoc, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan, and head coach Phil Jackson sit behind their six championship trophies prior to the Bulls Victory Celebration at Grant Park on June 16, 1998 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bulls won the 1997-98 NBA Championship against the Utah Jazz, their 6th title in 8 years. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Every great moment deserves a soundtrack, right? I’d like to think so.

Nothing compliments the telling of a story than the perfect track to go with it. Sometimes it hits the spot with a certain beat or the perfect arrangement of lyrics that just fit with the tone of this time.

There are some who might be thinking about a song that would go with “The Last Dance” documentary that ESPN is airing. Music with an upbeat flare could work, yet a reflective soundtrack might set the tone since it was the end of a unique era.

Having watched that season along with every other in the dynasty, living through it during my formative years as a sports fan, only one comes to mind.

It’s the title song from the musical “Camelot,” with Richard Burton providing the vocals for the song. The start of it fits the Bulls’ dynasty so well.

“It’s true! It’s true! The crown has made it clear

The climate must be perfect all the year. A law was made a distant moon ago here: July and August cannot be too hot. And there’s a legal limit to the snow here In Camelot. The winter is forbidden till December and exits March the second on the dot. By order, summer lingers through September In Camelot.”

Describing what it was like to be a Bulls fans during this time – including the 1997-1998 season being profiled starting Sunday evening – is simply “Camelot.”

This is a story in two acts, two wonderful stretches in time, with Michael Jordan as the lead character.

There was the first championship in 1991 against Magic Johnson and the Lakers, when the Bulls were champions for the first time in their 25th season. A stronger team made a 15-point fourth quarter rally in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Blazers to win their first title at a rambunctious Chicago Stadium.

Jordan’s unbelievable 1993 playoffs (41 points per game!) was finished off by John Paxson’s championship-winning three-pointer in Phoenix.

“His Airness'” retirement was only a brief intermission in this masterpiece.

A 72-win season and a championship came in 1996 with another strong campaign in 1997 bringing a second-straight home clinching victory.

In the final moments, Jordan sealed the sixth championship with a shot over Bryon Russell for a sixth championship.

A sixth parade and rally was held soon after, and the curtain dropped. You’ve read or seen old highlights of this show, but its not the same as living it.

I can’t come up with a better way to describe it then Camelot – which is defined by Webster’s Dictionary as “a time, place, or atmosphere of idyllic happiness.”

As a kid who was a bit shy and socially awkward (and still am), these Bulls were a team I took tremendous pride in watching. I had a deep love for sports, and the greatest show in one of the world’s biggest sports leagues was on television every few nights in Chicago from October through June.

Most of those moments were appointment television, with match-ups against the Pistons, Knicks, Lakers, Pacers delivering some great moments. Christmas Day usually had a Bulls’ broadcast to check out before or after dinner, with an Easter Sunday game signaling the start of the spring.

On my May birthday, there often a playoff game, and the joy at the end of a school year came with the added excitement of the NBA Finals. From the time I was 11 through 18 years old, there were six championship rallies at the Petrillo Music Shell.

My room had at least four Bulls’ posters and my collection of championship hats and T-Shirts was formidable. I wore them out, too, donning them all the time. which meant that none of them are still around today.

Yes, I did have the entire collection of McDonald’s Dennis Rodman cups in which Dennis Rodman’s hair would change when the temperature of the beverage did as well.

You have to understand that this team was that much a part of my life along with the fabric of an entire city. It was the way the style they played with, their convincing victories, along with their unique personalities that made the stuff of legends.

Sunday night people are going to learn more about how this era ended, and some of those memories won’t be the positive kind. Angst got the best of the main characters of this narrative, leading to a defined end of this era.

Yet as someone who spent formative years in it, the end is just the final act. The entirety of the show defined an era in my life along with one of the greatest in sports history.

So go ahead and cue up “Camelot” tonight. It’s so fitting.