HAWL IN: A month since March 11th

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 11: Fans cheer after the Chicago Blackhawks beat the San Jose Sharks at the United Center on March 11, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Sharks 6-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It’s April 11th. It’s been a month, both literally and figuratively.

No, March 11th wasn’t the start of the pandemic, but it was the moment that the severity of COVID-19 hit home for those in sports. Maybe it did for a lot of society, too, who saw a source of entertainment, joy, or even simple distraction come to a quick end.

What made March 11th so stunning was the fact that it turned so quickly.

With the NBA’s new policy closing locker rooms due to the Coronavirus, the Bulls will have this set up for their pregame interviews with coach, players. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/vMZougC8pQ — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 10, 2020

Before that, there was social distancing between players and the media along with the closing of locker rooms to non-essential personnel. That was seen as a bit drastic, and that was even more the case when it came to the idea of playing without fans as the coronavirus continued to spread.

The idea of a Bulls game without fans or a Blackhawks game without fans was considered weird, and the NCAA Tournament doing the same seemed like a stretch.

That was March 10th. Life comes at you fast.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

At 3:30 PM, the NCAA announced that no fans would be allowed into tournament games, with those in the arena limited to family and essential staff. The Big Ten Tournament along with other conferences announced they would do the same, but the games would carry on.

That evening would change that.

Around 7:30 PM central time, the Jazz-Thunder game in Oklahoma City was postponed right about the time it was supposed to tip off. Not long after, it was revealed that two Utah players – Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell – tested positive for COVID-19.

The NBA has decided to suspend their season after a Jazz player tested positive for the Coronavirus. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/W5NDBckBju — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 12, 2020

Within an hour, the NBA season was suspended, becoming the first major sports league in the country to stop play due to the virus. It appeared obvious that others would follow, but two other games of local interest were already going on.

The Blackhawks were at the United Center in the middle of their 6-2 victory over the Sharks with 21,275 fans inside. That game continued to its conclusion, and is the last major sports event to take place in the City of Chicago.

DePaul tipped off with Xavier in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York after 8:30 PM that night and upset the Musketeers 71-67. Because of its time, it would be one of the last sporting events of any kind played in the United States in March.

St. John’s and Creighton’s Big East game early Thursday was canceled at halftime, and then just about everything shut down.

In 24 hours, we’ve seen history. All of it is necessary and all so very, very sad for sports fans. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/tx0qZlqBGP — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 12, 2020

By 3 PM central time that afternoon, every major professional sports league had shut down due to COVID-19. The NCAA Tournament for the men’s and women’s players were completely canceled along with all spring sports.

NASCAR, IndyCar, and a few others held out for a bit, but their events were soon postponed or canceled as well.

Here are some updated pictures of the @UnitedCenter, which were released by the venue, as it serves as a logistics hub for the local COVID-19 response, including storage for @FoodDepository. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/j8xND0OCwU — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 10, 2020

Fast forward a month, and pictures like the ones above define what the sports world is about at the moment. The United Center is serving as a logistics hub for the COVID-19 response effort in Chicago, with the floor that a month ago was filled with hockey players now has nearly 775,000 pounds on non-perishable food for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Who would have thought a month ago? Probably very few. The term “new reality” is discussed at lot, and for sports it certainly applies at the moment. When sports returns now, as it should be, is up to health professionals who are still learning about the pandemic as time goes along.

Could it be June or July before baseball gets going? Will the NHL and NBA return at all? Will college football and the NFL get delayed too? Will a vaccine be the only way we’ll see a sporting event with a crowd?

No one has answers to that yet. All we know right now is the day we started asking those questions.