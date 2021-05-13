Hamilton & Vaughn star in another White Sox offensive display against the Twins in a win

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 12: Billy Hamilton #0 of the Chicago White Sox hits a single in the 6th inning against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Twins 13-8. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One thing you can say about them the last few games is that they’re consistent.

In their last three games – two wins over the Royals and one of the Twins – the White Sox scored exactly nine runs in a trio of victories. It was a much-needed boost for the club after the news that Luis Robert will join Eloy Jimenez in missing a lot of the season due to injury.

In looking for a fourth-straight win on Wednesday, the White Sox were even better, getting contributions from players familiar and unfamiliar to the team.

Billy Hamilton matched a career-high with four hits tonight! He is 4-4 in stolen base attempts this season & leads MLB in steals since 2013 with 309. pic.twitter.com/i7zj6UiFXw — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 13, 2021

Billy Hamilton led the White Sox with a career-high four hits on Wednesday night against Minnesota, providing a spark for another outstanding effort. The team would pound out 14 hits against Twins’ pitching on their way to a 13-8 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Hitless in 14-straight at-bats dating back to April 6th, Hamilton had a triple, double, and two singles to add to his career effort.

THERE IT IS! Andrew Vaughn launches his first career @MLB home run. pic.twitter.com/gMSSuaKJNw — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 13, 2021

Rookie Andrew Vaughn scored on Hamilton’s only RBI in the second inning on a triple then enjoyed his biggest career accomplishment to date. With a man on in the fourth, he took a J.A. Happ pitch deep to left-center for his first MLB homer of his career.

The accomplishment came in Vaughn’s 72nd at-bat and was the outfielder’s fifth hit in as many games.

Jose Abreu added three RBI as well, continuing his recent trend of strong hitting. The reigning AL MVP has now driven in nine RBI on eight hits in his last five games. Yoan Moncada added a pair of RBI on a pair of hits to the effort as well.

Yasmani Grandal also added a long 412-foot homer to right in the fifth inning, his fourth of the year, while Nick Madrigal and Yermin Mercedes each drove in a run a piece.

All that offense was enough for the White Sox to win a fifth-straight game as their recent run of hitting included two new names to the organization.