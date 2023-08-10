WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A great run for a Chicago area little league baseball team came to an end on Thursday afternoon just short of a berth in the Little League World Series.

Elmhurst Youth Baseball lost to New Albany, Ohio 4-0 in the regional championship in Whitestown, Indiana in a game to decide the representative for the Great Lakes at the world baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania later this month.

After picking up an 8-4 victory over the Ohio team on Monday, the group from New Albany rallied to beat Kentucky in an elimination game and then knock off Elmhurst with a strong pitching performance.

The team from the west suburbs managed just two hits as their great season came to an end.

It was still a great run for the Elmhurst 12U team that advanced out of Illinois’ little league tournament with a strong run in July. They advanced out of the district, sectional, and state rounds, defeating Hinsdale 6-1 to capture the Illinois title on July 25.

After arriving in Whitestown, the winning ways continued for Elmhurst, who defeated Indiana 13-1 this past Saturday and then Ohio on Monday. But in the modified elimination tournament, New Albany beat Kentucky on Tuesday to get into the regional title game and made the most of their opportunity.

Yet Elmhurst’s run to that level brought support from the community, many of whom gathered for a watch party in town on Thursday evening.

The 2023 team was managed by Edwin Ramos with assistants Joe Boeh and Wayne Wente. The players included Patrick Boeh, Liam Campbell, Xander Escarpita, Reid Gabuzda, Liam Larma, Caleb Leynes, Dominic Martinello, Joey Pointon, Dominic Ramos, Charlie Rawleigh, Tanner Telford, Emmett Thompson, and Micheal Wente.