CHICAGO – The wife of late soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering the World Cup in Qatar on December 9, revealed the cause of his death on Wednesday morning.

In a post that was written on his substack “Fútbol with Grant Wahl,” Céline Gounder revealed that he suffered an ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium.

“No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death,” said Gounder in her post on the site.

Last Friday, Wahl was covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar when he collapsed. Emergency personnel attempted to revive him at the stadium for 20-30 minutes before he was taken to Hamad General Hospital in Doha.

Wahl’s body was returned to the United States on Monday and it was then that State Department spokesman Ned Price told the Associated Press that foul play wasn’t suspected in his death.

The native of Mission, Kansas was arguably the biggest voice in the sport of soccer in the United States as he covered the sport heavily for Sports Illustrated and then his own website. Wahl was also a commentator at times for Fox Sports during their broadcasts of soccer.

Since his death, tributes have poured in for the journalist who is credited by some for helping to grow the popularity of the sport following the United States’ hosting of the World Cup in 1994. Chicago Fire FC and the Chicago Red Stars were among those in area to publically pay tribute to Wahl on social media in the hours following his death.