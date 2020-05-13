Governor Pritzker apologizes to players for comments about MLB salary negotiations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Governor J.B. Pritzker apologized Wednesday for the comments he made the day before regarding Major League Baseball players’ salaries negotiations.

“I want to apologize for leaving the impression that baseball players shouldn’t have the right to bargain to protect their health and safety,” Pritzker explained before taking questions at his daily COVID-19 press briefing. “I absolutely support that right, and I should have made that more clear.”

Governor Pritzker took some heat after weighing in on the issue Tuesday.

“I must say, I’m disappointed in many ways that players are holding out for these very, very high salaries and payments during a time when I think everybody is sacrificing.”

“I realize the players have the right to haggle over their salaries, but we do live in a moment where the people of Illinois and the people of the United States deserve to get their pastime back, to watch anyway on television,” said Pritzker. “If they’re able to come up with safety precautions, as has been suggested by Major League Baseball that works, I hope that the players will understand that the people of our United States need them to recognize that this is an important part of the leisure time that all of us want to have during the summer to watch them play baseball, to root for our favorite teams. We need that back, that normalcy back, and I hope they’ll be reasonable as they negotiated.”

Players agreed March 26 to a deal in which they would be paid prorated shares of salaries based on the portion of the 162-game regular-season schedule that is played. As part of that agreement, if no games are played they would receive service time for 2020 matching what they earned last year.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has said about 40% of MLB revenue is tied to gate, including concessions, parking, ballpark advertising, luxury suites and programs.

Players and teams committed in the March deal to “discuss in good faith the economic feasibility of playing games in the absence of spectators or at appropriate neutral sites.” Union head Tony Clark has said that negotiation is over, and many players have said they already have deal with terms for 2020 and see no need to bargain more.

Union officials and players have cited the March agreement as setting economic terms and say they have no inclination for additional cuts.