LAS VEGAS — Fans of the newest expansion team in the National Hockey League didn’t have to wait long to see their team win one of the most coveted trophies in all of sports.

Thanks to a 9-3 win over the Panthers on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Golden Knights captured their first Stanley Cup title in just their sixth year of existence.

That’s the quickest in NHL history, besting the previous mark set by the Philadelphia Flyers. Starting play in the 1967-1968 season, that franchise won its first Stanley Cup in the 1973-1974 season, their seventh year of play in the NHL.

It’s the fastest rise to a championship for a major sports franchise since the 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks, who won the World Series in their fourth season. With their win, the Golden Knights become the second professional franchise in Las Vegas in less than a year to win a title, joining the WNBA’s Aces, who won a championship in the fall of 2022.

Since they started play in the 2017-2018 season, the Golden Knights have experienced a healthy amount of success, culminating in the Stanley Cup. The franchise made the final in their first season, losing to the Capitals in five games, and have qualified for the playoffs in five of their first six seasons.

They made the Western Conference Finals in 2020 in the Edmonton bubble and then the “Final Four” in the league when the conferences were realigned in the pandemic-shortened 2020-2021 season.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Golden Knights went 51-22-9 in the 2022-2023 regular season before posting a 16-6 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to win the championship.