Zach Miller takes center stage in post-football career

CHICAGO – Former Bears tight end Zach Miller nearly lost his leg—and his life—in a horrific, freak injury at the Superdome in New Orleans more than four years ago.

The play ended Miller’s athletic career, and he still lives with permanent nerve damage. But through his his pain, Miller found one of his first loves again—music. The Nebraska native started writing songs and taught himself to play guitar. Soon, he was traveling to Nashville to record his own tracks. His burgeoning country music career took off in 2021, with his first live performances and three singles available on streaming platforms.

Last week, Miller returned to Chicago to open for Eli Young Band at Joe’s Bar on Weed Street before a sold out crowd. WGN’s Josh Frydman caught up with Miller before his performance to talk about his new career, life after football and his fondness for Bears fans and Chicago.