SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Wolves are Calder Cup champions again. It only took Ryan Warsofsky’s squad five games to put away the Thunderbirds, winning the clincher 4-0 Saturday night.

The first-year head coach posted a sign with the word ‘GOOD’ on it outside the Wolves home ice at Allstate Arena as a form of motivation and they’ve been every bit of it, going 14-4 during their postseason run.

“We’ve talked about it from Day 1 when the playoffs started: We’ve just got to play,” Warsofsky said

May 12 after the Wolves’ first postseason game. “Things are going to go bad. Things are not going to

go our way. There’s going to be bad calls. There’s going to be bad bounces. There’s going to be goals

that go in off feet. There’s going to be some mistakes that we make. We’ve just got to keep playing.”

The victory marks the fifth time in franchise history the Wolves have been crowned league champions. It’s their first since 2008.