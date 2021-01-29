With a quarter of the season done, Joe Cowley talks Bulls on GN Sports

CHICAGO – In terms of the season, the Bulls are just about through the first quarter of their season.

There has been some promise with a team that wasn’t expected to produce much this season but their 7-10 record shows there is still plenty of growth left for the group. While Billy Donovan’s trying to get the most out of them on the court, Arturas Karnisovas along with Marc Eversley are evaluating which players will stay and go around the trade deadline.

Chicago Sun Times beat writer Joe Cowley discussed all of that on GN Sports Friday night with Lauren Magiera. You can watch their entire discussion in the video above.