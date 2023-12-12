CHICAGO – At the end of September, the White Sox hired former big leaguer Josh Barfield as their new assistant general manager.

Barfield spent the previous eight seasons with the Diamondbacks, helping build a top-10 farm system in baseball. Many of his former players powered Arizona to its surprise run to the World Series.

Josh Frydman caught up with Barfield to talk about the similarities to where the Sox are now compared to the D’Backs just a few years ago, bringing Erick Fedde to the South Side, a game he’s playing in to pay tribute to Negro Leagues history, and Barfield’s connection to Chicago through his dad, Jesse – a former MLB All-Star.