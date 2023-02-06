CHICAGO – The hope for many is that the Chicago Bears will be able to celebrate their second Super Bowl championship sooner than later.

But it’s fair to say that whatever team is able to pull it off will have a hard time topping the first in franchise history to raise the Lombardi Trophy.

Their story has been told over and over again, but it still brings joy to those who hear about the 1985 Bears, who won 18 of 19 games they played that season to win the Bears’ first Super Bowl title.

Of course, their record in those contests wasn’t what really stands out about this group, for the personalities and the way they played truly made this group of Bears special. From the “46” defense that included “Mongo,” “Samurai Mike,” “The Refrigerator,” to “Sweetness” and the “Punky QB” on offense, the group was unforgettable.

Their dominant playoff performance, where they outscored their opponents 90-10, including a 46-10 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl XX, finished off one of the greatest seasons in NFL history.

It’s one that Gary Fencik, a starting safety on that team, has talked about a number of times through the years, and did so again as part of GN Sports’ salute to Channel 9’s 75th anniversary. the two-time Pro Bowler and 1981 NFL first team All-Pro talked with Jarrett Payton about a number of aspects of the team.

From dominant defensive performances to the “Super Bowl Shuffle” and Walter Payton, Gary discussed a number of aspects of the 1985 team during this interview with Jarrett, which you can see in the video above.