Wayne Larrivee previews Bears-Packers on GN Sports

CHICAGO – He’s as familiar of a voice in Midwest sports broadcasts as there is out there, and he’s a household name in both Illinois and Wisconsin.

Wayne Larrivee called games for years on the Bears’ radio network before switching to the Packers’ play-by-play nearly 20 years ago. It makes him the foremost expert on the rivalry between the two NFC North foes, since he’s called over 70 match-ups between the two clubs.

Naturally, he was the one to call before Chicago and Green Bay meet again this Sunday at Lambeau Field for a game under the lights on the last weekend of November. At the moment, it’s the struggling Bears who are looking up at the Packers in the division standings.

Wayne took some time to speak with Dan Roan about the game on GN Sports on Friday, and you can watch that segment in the video above.