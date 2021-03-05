Tom Fornelli talks Illinois & Big Ten basketball on GN Sports

CHICAGO – It’s been 21 years since the Big Ten has had a men’s basketball team finish up the Final Four as the last team standing.

That’s when Michigan State beat Florida in the 2000 National Championship game in Indianapolis. There have been a few teams to make the championship game, but none have come home with the win.

Illinois hopes to break that streak and win their first national championship in program history. At the moment, they look poised to do so, but they’ll have plenty of competition in the Big Ten with Iowa, Michigan, and Ohio State.

Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com joined GN Sports talked about the Illini and others in the conference with Josh Frydman on Friday. You can watch that segment in the video above.