Stacey Dales discusses the Bears’ offseason on GN Sports

CHICAGO – An offseason before a regular season featuring plenty of questions hasn’t exactly gotten a lot of answers early on.

The selection of Andy Dalton as the team’s No. 1 quarterback has raised a few eyebrows and tempers from the Bears’ fanbase. The revelation that Matt Nagy will continue to call plays has also been met with a few rounds of debate, too.

Now comes the upcoming NFL Draft, where many are wondering where Ryan Pace might look to try and get the team’s staggering offense some help.

All are valid questions as the Bears look ahead to the spring and the summer before a possible “make-or-break” 2021 season. Stacey Dales of the NFL Network joined Lauren Magiera on GN Sports Friday evening to discuss some of these topics along with other in the NFC North.

Watch their discussions in the video above.