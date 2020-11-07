Ryan Harris preview Notre Dame-Clemson on GN Sports

CHICAGO – It’s the biggest game in 15 years at home for the school, and while there might not be as many fans as there would have been in the past due to the pandemic, it’s still going to be an evening of significance.

Notre Dame welcomes in No. 1 Clemson on Saturday evening as the fourth-ranked Irish look to beat the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time in 37 years. If they want to stay alive in the national championship race, they’ll probably need topple the Tigers for the first time in 2020.

Former Irish offensive lineman Ryan Harris, who played in the last game at Notre Dame that feature a No. 1 team as an opponent (USC, 2005), is now analyst for the Fighting Irish Radio Network. He took some time to talk to Josh Frydman about the match-up on GN Sports on Friday night.

Watch their discussion in the video above.