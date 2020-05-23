Russell Dorsey discusses MLB’s efforts to return to the field on GN Sports

CHICAGO – There is a plan to get going again, but it’s going to take some time to get everything right.

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA are currently negotiating everything from safety to salary after the owners approved a proposal earlier in the month.

When might the sides reach an agreement and get back to work in the summer remains one of the great questions in the sports world.

Russell Dorsey of MLB.com discussed the obstacles of a return to play in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic on GN Sports Friday night with Jarrett Payton

