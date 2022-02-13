Ron Rivera recounts cancer battle, Walter Payton’s push to coach

ASHBURN, Virginia – Ron Rivera is no stranger to Super Bowl Sunday.

He has made it to the Big Game three times – once as a player, once as a coordinator, and once as a head coach.

The two-time AP Coach of the Year may have never worn a whistle if it weren’t for one fateful conversation with Walter Payton at Soldier Field back in 1996, while Rivera was working the Bears’ sidelines as a TV analyst.

“I’m standing behind the Bears bench and I’m listening to the coaches tell the Bears players – do this, this, this, this. I looked over at Walter and I said, ‘I don’t think I’d tell them that because if they keep letting him get to the corner, that corner has to come up and tackle him. I don’t think he wants to step up and tackle Emmitt [Smith].’

He said, ‘Really?’

I said you, ‘You watch. Next time they come out and they’re on offense, they’re going to run that outside stretch again. You watch it.’

Sure enough, they came out. They ran the outside stretch. He got the corner. Emmitt picks up twelve.

He looks at me and goes, ‘Chic, you want to coach don’t you?’

I said, ‘I’ve thought about it a lot Wally. I just don’t know how to get into it. He goes, ‘Come by my office tomorrow. Come see me.’

Next day, I go see [Walter]. We sit down. We talk.

He said, ‘You know what I’m going to call Ed. Mr. McCaskey Sr. and talk.’

I went in. Sat down with Mr. McCaskey. We started talking.

He said, ‘Ron, Walter told me you’re really interested in coaching.’

I said, ‘Yes sir, I would love to. I think that’s what I need to do.’

He said, ‘I will talk with Coach Wannstedt after the season and then we’ll go from there.’

Coach Wannstedt, he warned me. ‘Just so you know, lot of guys have tried this, but it’s not for them.’

I said, ‘Coach, this is for me. Trust me.’

The rest is history.”

Riverboat Ron left Carolina as the winningest head coach in Panthers history.

But as shocking as his departure was, it paled in comparison to what Rivera would find after taking over in Washington.

“Something just didn’t feel right in my neck. I saw the doctor. The next thing I know, I’m getting an examine. I’m getting tested. The pathologist comes back in and says, ‘Coach, you’ve got cancer.’ I got angry. I really did. Then, all of the other emotions start to flood in.

“The toughest thing and it gets me every time is – I had to tell my mom. My mom had already lost one son to cancer. To have to tell her I had cancer was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. But, the greatest thing I’ve ever done was telling her I beat it.”

Rivera didn’t miss a game during treatment. His perseverance can be chalked up to a lot of reasons like the way he was brought up or how he and his wife Stephanie raise their children.

But, in the end, it is just who Ron is.

“I really didn’t know any better. When talking with the doctors, one of the things Stephanie and I had asked is, ‘Should I work?’

They said, ‘Absolutely. Lot of times guys with your treatment end up in the hospital for a week or with a feeding tube. You’ve got to work. You’ve got to eat. You’ve got to stay active.’

I’m thinking these are musts, absolutes. I have no choice. I would go to work. I would go to work the morning of getting an IV infusion, getting my chemo, getting my radiation. We set it up so I could be one of the first ones every morning for treatment, so I could get back here in time for meetings. My day typically ended between 5:30-6:30 every morning. I would get home. I would eat. I had to stay upright for at least an hour so I could make sure the food had digested down because it affects your swallowing. About 7:30 every morning, I’d go upstairs to be and literally crash.”

Rivera had to coach himself through proton therapy sessions along the way until his battle eventually ended on October 26th, 2020, when he rang the bell and left the hospital.

“That meant victory. It really did. I was very fortunate because I was never, ever really alone. I would get up in the morning and there would be a message. There were messages from former teammates from Chicago.

“But, I will say, my greatest strength that I found was in my family – my wife, my daughter, my son. My wife and daughter were my two primary caregivers. It was hard on them, but neither one of them showed it.”

Now Rivera begins another chapter in his quest for the Lombardi Trophy, leading the newly named Washington Commanders. Even if he can’t win another title, he hopes when people hear his name one thing comes to mind.

“He did things the right way.”