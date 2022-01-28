Rod Marinelli raves about new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus

CHICAGO – Loyal, firm, highly-intelligent and organized.

Those are the words former Bears defensive coordinator used to characterize new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. Marinelli runs the Raiders defensive line now, but mentored Eberflus when the two worked together on the Cowboys staff.

Jarrett Payton picked Marinelli’s brain for the latest episode of the GN Sports: Unedited podcast to find out what Bears fans should know about Eberflus, how his defensive scheme will translate in Chicago, and why Justin Fields is in good hands.

