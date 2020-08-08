Robert Mays talks Bears & NFL on GN Sports

CHICAGO – There will be an NFL training camp in 2020, but there won’t be a preseason. There is a season schedule set, but how many games they end up playing is very much to be seen.

COVID-19 is a concern for every team in the league, and the ability to prevent outbreaks of the virus could very well determine if a season is played. It’s made discussions around the Bears and the other 31 teams in the NFL much different.

Robert Mays of The Ringer discussed a number of those topics with Josh Frydman on GN Sports on Friday. You can watch their entire discussion in the video above.