CHICAGO – Big decisions loom for Arturas Karnisovas and the Bulls front office ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft.

They don’t have any picks at the moment, but trades could net them a few. Zach LaVine’s name has been floating around as a potential piece available for the right price.

Kaitlin Sharkey talked to SB Nation writer and editor Ricky O’Donnell about what moves make the most sense for the Bulls.