Raphael Wicky looks ahead to the 2021 Chicago Fire FC season on GN Sports

CHICAGO – His first year on the job was like no other in the history of Major League Soccer.

Raphael Wicky led Chicago Fire FC through a season that was chopped up due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team played just two games before the pause, then went to Orlando for the welcome back tournament, then narrowly missed the playoffs when the season finished in November.

Now the manager is looking ahead to a 2021 season that has a schedule of dates set, with training starting in February and the season in April.

Josh Frydman talked about a number of topics on the Fire on GN Sports on Friday evening. You can watch the full interview in the video above.