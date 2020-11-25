Porter Moser talks about how Loyola handled a COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday’s GN Sports

CHICAGO – It’s the nightmare that every single sports team – from high school to college and pro – faces during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s one that happened for Porter Moser this month when an outbreak of the virus hit his team, forcing a pause to activities along with a delay of the start of practice.

But the Ramblers have come through it and are now looking ahead to starting games in December ahead of their Missouri Valley Conference slate.

On Tuesday, Moser talked with Dan Roan about his experience with COVID-19 along with the teams.