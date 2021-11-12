Paul Pabst bears down on Justin Fields, scorched-earth Scottie Pippen & Walter Payton’s KFC commercial

CHICAGO – Justin Fields filled Bears fans with hope Monday night, when he showed flashes of greatness on the national stage.

Fellow diehard and Dan Patrick Show executive producer Paul Pabst talked to Jarrett Payton about the rookie sensation’s MNF debut, why Ryan Pace might outlast Matt Nagy at Halas Hall, what led Scottie Pippen to go scorched-earth on Michael Jordan in his new Bulls book, and how it’s a crime that Walter Payton’s sing-along KFC commercial didn’t win a Grammy.

It’s all on the latest GN Sports: Unedited podcast.