EVANSTON, Ill. – The champs are back on campus. Northwestern women’s lacrosse team was welcomed home in style Monday after the Cats clawed their way past Boston College for their first national title since 2012.

“I don’t even really know how to put it into words. I’ve been crying like every ten minutes,” explained Izzy Scane, who scored four goals in the decisive 18-6 win over the Golden Eagles. “We’ve just been having the most fun possible. This group has done a great job of enjoying the little things all season. This, obviously, is a big thing. Celebrating it with everyone has been awesome. Everyone’s just so happy and emotional and proud of each other. It’s a lot of hard work that went into it. It’s a great feeling.”

Scane, the favorite to win the national player of the year award, reached 99 goals for the season, one more than she scored in 2021, before she sat out last year with an ACL injury. The grad student star who said she would return next season, moved past Selena Lasota for the career scoring record with 291.

Northwestern coach Kelly Amonte Hiller improved to 53-11 in the NCAA Tournament, a record for tournament wins. It was also her 10th title, eight as the Wildcats’ coach and two as a player at Maryland. Her eight titles match Terrapins coach Cindy Timchal for the most in history.

“Honestly, it means everything,” Amonte Hiller said. “I can’t even tell you what went into this. So many years from 2012, the last time we won … it means so much. I am so proud of this group. I said in the summer before the season we have to get them to believe. They believed in everything. It’s so sweet. I’m so proud of this group.”