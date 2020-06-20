NIU athletic director Sean Frazier talks about issues of race on GN Sports

DEKALB – Everyone in America is facing difficult questions on race on this Juneteenth holiday.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis Police and the subsequent protests have showed that racial equality is still something that must be worked on in this country.

Sean Frazier knows all about that, having grown up tackling the issues of racial equality and still does to this day as athletic director at Northern Illinois University. Now he’s finding new ways to communicate with his athletes on how they can create change moving forward.

Jarrett Payton talked with Frazier about these efforts on Friday’s GN Sports. You can watch the full interview in the video above.