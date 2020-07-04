Mitch Moss of VSIN talks about sports gambling during the pandemic on GN Sports

CHICAGO – As sports begin to return to play in America, so does a favorite activity of many fans who like to raise the stakes of the games.

Sports better, which has just recently become legal in the State of Illinois, will start firing up again as the major sports start their schedules this summer. Shortned and condensed seasons figure to play with the odds now and throughout the season, making it a most unusual few months.

Mitch Moss of VSIN joined Josh Frydman from Las Vegas on GN Sports Friday night from Las Vegas to talk about a few of these lines that could get interesting as seasons go along.

Watch their full conversation in the video above.