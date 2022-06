CANTON, Ohio – Mike Singletary is headed back to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to help host the Fatherhood Festival over Father’s Day weekend.

Josh Frydman talked to Samurai Mike about the event, being a dad, Roquan Smith, his coaching career, advice for Matt Eberflus and the lack of minority hiring in the NFL.

Fans interested in making the trip to Canton can find tickets and more information about the festivities here.