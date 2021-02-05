Michael Beller looks ahead to Super Bowl LV on GN Sports

CHICAGO – Like every season, the NFL’s championship game is never short on storylines or things to put a wager on before and during the contest.

Super Bowl LV is no different, with a team coming in trying to win a second-straight championship while another is playing in their home stadium.

Michael Beller of The Athletic joined GN Sports on Friday to talk with Josh Frydman about the match-up and some prop bets of interest for the game. They also took a moment to talk about the Bears’ quarterback situation which remains especially in flux as free agency approaches.

