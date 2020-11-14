Matt Fortuna talks Notre Dame and college football on GN Sports

CHICAGO – At last, Brian Kelly has that signature victory over a major team in his tenure at Notre Dame.

For the first time in 27 years, the Irish knocked off a top ranked team as they beat Clemson in double overtime last Saturday in South Bend. It gives Kelly’s team another major addition to their College Football Playoff resume and could be the first of two match-ups against the schools in 2020 since the ACC Championship Game looms.

Matt Fortuna of The Athletic discusses that along with other major storylines in the sport on GN Sports on Friday night with Josh Frydman. From the Big Ten to COVID-19 cancellations, see the pair discuss that all in the video above.