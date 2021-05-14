Matt Fortuna talks about what’s next for Northwestern athletics on GN Sports

CHICAGO – With Jim Phillips, Northwestern had consistency and growth with a number of athletic programs and in the facilities on campus.

So finding a replacement for the future ACC commissioner was going to be a tough one for the university, and their first pick caused plenty of controvery.

After a number of protests were held following his hiring, Mike Polisky stepped down just ten days after accepting the athletic director job at Northwestern. He’s currently named in a lawsuit which is critical of his handling of sexual misconduct complaints.

Now the school has to look again to find Phillips’ replacement, and Matt Fortuna of The Athletic talked about what’s ahead for Northwestern with Lauren Magiera on GN Sports Friday night.

Watch their discussion on that along with the Bears’ selection of former Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields in the video above.