Mark Schanowski talks Bulls and White Sox on GN Sports

CHICAGO – For two sports that are close to his heart, there is a lot going on as the end of August.

The Bulls got some great news when it came to the NBA Draft Lottery, as the ping pong balls finally went the team’s way last week. Arturas Karnisovas’ first pick with the franchise will be the fourth-overall this October, giving him a few options to start building his team.

Meanwhile the White Sox are on a tear at the end of the month, winning seven of eight games with a power streak that’s reached record levels.

Mark Schanowski has enjoyed a front row seat to that as the pre-and-postgame host for White Sox broadcasts on WGN Radio and as a basketball enthusiast he had a lot to talk about with the Bulls on Monday’s GN Sports.

Watch his entire interview in the video above.