Mark Grote talks about the Bears’ offseason on GN Sports

CHICAGO – The Bears’ 2021 offseason took a massive turn thanks to one major trade in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The feelings of a fanbase and perhaps the fortunes of the franchise have turned on the selection of quarterback Justin Fields this spring. It’s changed the perspective of many on the team as they approach this season and the future.

Bears sideline reporter Mark Grote talked about that move along with others by the team in the draft and offseason on GN Sports Wednesday night with Jarrett Payton.

You can watch that segment in the video above.