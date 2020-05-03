Loyola’s Porter Moser discusses how he’s handling coaching & family during the pandemic on GN Sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This would normally be a pretty busy time for recruiting for himself along with a number of other coaches around the country.

That job never stops for Porter Moser, as he's always looking for future players to join his Loyola men's basketball team. That may be the case now, but the circumstances have completely changed.

The COVID-19 pandemic means no in-person visits to recruit's homes or athlete trips to the Ramblers' Rogers Park campus. Instead, it's virtual meetings that have become the norm for Moser and other coaches around college basketball.

Josh Frydman caught up with Porter to talk about that along with a number of other topics for Friday's GN Sports. From more family time to a recent NCAA ruling to even "The Last Dance," watch the discussion above.