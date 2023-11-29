WILMETTE, Ill. – Loyola Academy’s trophy case is filling up fast.

The Ramblers celebrated their fifth IHSA championship in school history with a Pep Rally Tuesday, commemorating a perfect 14-0 campaign.

“We came into this season knowing we were the best last year,” remarked senior linebacker Colin Scheid. “It was hard coming in with that mindset that we won last year and we had to do the same thing this year.”

“Yeah, it’s surreal seeing that clock hit zero,” noted junior running back Drew MacPherson. “I was throwing footballs with Ryan as soon as we could walk, back in his backyard. Catching a couple passes from him in the game, seeing all our hard work pay off throughout the year – it was amazing.”

That Ryan is Ryan Fitzgerald – son of former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Ryan led the Ramblers to their second straight state title – a feat only accomplished once before in 8A. The junior quarterback threw for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another in the championship game to secure back-to-back titles for the first time in the history of the program.

Making it all the more special, Ryan’s dad was on the sideline as volunteer assistant, just like he had been all season.

“I told him after the game, ‘This is not how I wanted to play for him.’ I, obviously, wanted to play for him at the collegiate level. But, it was just as nice and maybe even better playing for him and winning the state championship, especially going undefeated. He just brought his knowledge. He came in and told me, ‘I’m probably going to volunteer. I’m just going to help wherever it’s needed.'”

“He just brought his energy every single day,” added senior captain Joe Kelly. “He ran our offensive scout team every single day. He would just get those guys going. That energy was just contagious to us, too.

“It made practice a lot more fun having him around.”

It remains to be seen if Pat will coach Ryan again next year, when the Ramblers go for a three-peat.