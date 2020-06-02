Len Kasper discusses the possibility of MLB’s return in 2020 on GN Sports

CHICAGO – For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball owners and players have been trading scenarios to make a return to the field sometime this summer.

Players have proposed as much as a 114-game season while the owners reportedly came back with an offer to play 50-60 games with prorated salary. The negotiations have continued on into June while the league is still trying to figure out a way to return with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing.

Cubs television play-by-play announcer Len Kasper joined GN Sports on Monday to talk about those scenarios with Dan Roan. He also talked about his band “The 45” and more, which you can watch in the video above.