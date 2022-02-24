Lane Tech wrestlers compete in inaugural IHSA girls wrestling state series

Lane Tech freshman Nyah Lovis started wrestling just a few months ago, but it didn’t take long for her to pick up the sport.

“I think it means to show if you just started you can still get to the big tournaments and dominate the matches,” Lovis said. “I tried as hard as I can, especially when it’s hard. Just keep on going.”

“She was 8-9, knocked off the 2-seed and 4-seed, she was the 5-seed, and she took 3rd with a losing record,” said Lane Tech head wrestling coach Matt Yan. “She got pinned a few times and never lost faith. It’s an exciting story as a first-year wrestler to qualify for this tournament.”

Lovis and senior Noemi Marchan will represent Lane this weekend in Bloomington at the first Illinois High School Association girls wrestling state series.

“I was super excited now we are an official sport,” Marchan said. “It makes me feel like what I’m doing is more real.”

Prior to the IHSA sanctioning the sport, girl wrestlers had to either qualify for the boys’ state tournament or compete through the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state meet.

“Last year’s state was IWCOA, but it didn’t feel as official as this year,” Marchan said.

“There have been girls in the past who have made waves, but now they have their own state tournament,” Yan said. “In the past, all those girls weren’t competing in their own division, anytime they lost it was against someone much stronger who has a genetic advantage. It’s great to wrestle people of the same strength and level and no biological disadvantage.”

Girls from more than 200 schools will compete at the inaugural state tournament, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the continual growth of women’s sports.

“That’s special,” Yan said. “I’m a huge advocate for women’s wrestling having these equal opportunities for girls and it just shows other girls they can do it too. It shows everyone regardless of gender or sex that they can succeed in sports and be more than they are right now.”

So, whether they are just starting their wrestling career, or putting in their final pins downstate, these girls are paving the path for the future on the mat.

“I think it’s pretty cool, the state tournament gives more attention to girls wrestling and more girls can join wrestling,” Lovis said.