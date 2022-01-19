Kyle Brandt bears down on all things Bears, NFL playoffs

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 07: Actor Kyle Brandt attends the Days Of Our Lives’ 50th Anniversary Celebration at Hollywood Palladium on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our lives)

CHICAGO – If you need a pick-me-up, just listen to Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt talk about football or anything for that matter. Add in Jarrett Payton and there is enough energy to power the city of Chicago.

On the latest episode of the GN Sports: Unedited podcast, the dynamic duo dive into the Bears 2021 season, Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy’s lasting impression, Justin Fields’ future, the search for a new coach and general manager, and JP’s widely-covered switch from high school football to soccer.

Plus, Brandt breaks down the divisional round of the NFL playoffs