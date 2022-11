CHICAGO – The Bears look a lot different after the trade deadline. Roquan Smith is in Baltimore. Robert Quinn is in Philly. Ryan Poles has an extra 4th and 5th round picks, and Chase Claypool is in Chicago for the Bears 2nd rounder next year.

Kurt Warner talked to Jarrett Payton about the moves and what they mean for the future of the franchise and Justin Fields.

